Mizoram: Cabinet Minister – Tawnluia Appeals Union Minister – Kaushal Kishore To Extend Timeframe Of ASCL Projects

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Union Minister of State (MoS) for Housing & Urban Affairs – Kaushal Kishore today interacted with the Minister of Urban Development & Poverty Alleviation – Tawnluia, representatives of Aizawl Smart City Limited (ASCL), State Investment Project Management and Implementation Unit (SIPMIU); as well as Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) at the Integrated Command & Control Centre (ICCC) in Aizawl.

Tawnluia appealed to Kaushal Kishore for the extension of the Aizawl Smart City Project, which is scheduled to culminate by March of 2023 and stated that due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the project could not be completed within the timeframe of 5 years.

He also requested the Union Minister to sanction an additional Rs. 125.35 crores under AMRUT 2.0 or 10% GBS for the completion of RCC building & water reservoirs for providing water supply in the city and for the construction of 10 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant.

During the meeting, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Aizawl Smart City Limited – Lalrothanga delivered a presentation on the various developmental projects undertaken within Aizawl city viz. installation of CCTV cameras at various parts of the city, building of RCC water reservoirs, sewages and waste management.

The Union Minister extended his admiration for the cleanliness of Aizawl and for the disciplined traffic, maintained across the city.

He assured Tawnluia that he would put forth the request for the extension of the Aizawl Smart City Project, as well as sanctioning of additional funds to the PM and the Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas – Hardeep Singh Puri.