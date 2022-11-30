Mizoram CM Convenes ‘State Level Narcotics Coordination Centre (NCORD)’ At Aizawl

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Mizoram Chief Minister – Zoramthanga today chaired the meeting of the State Level Narcotics Coordination Centre (NCORD) at the Chief Minister’s Conference Hall, Aizawl. It is the apex multi agency coordination committee on drugs related matters in the State.

In her opening address, the Chief Secretary – Dr. Renu Sharma highlighted the role and importance of state-level NCORD which includes monitoring the drug situation in the state, thereby addressing the issues of coordination, capacity building, awareness generation and monitoring utilization of funds and setting up of de-addiction centers etc.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mizoram Police, Excise & Narcotics Department, Social Welfare & Tribal Affairs Department and the Assam Rifles delivered a short presentation on the various initiatives undertaken in the fight against drug menace. This was followed by a detailed discussion on the various agenda points.

Zoramthanga, in his closing remark expressed his gratitude toward all the stakeholders for their sincere efforts in fighting the drug menace in the northeastern state.

He also made a clarion call to all government agencies for strengthening their efforts in spite of the existing limitations, since drugs remain one of the biggest threats to Mizo society.

Citing the importance of the role played by civil societies in supply reduction, Zoramthanga urged all law enforcement agencies to continue and strengthen their coordination with them.

The Director General of Police (DGP) of Mizoram – Devesh Chandra Srivastava expressed his sincere gratitude toward the Chief Minister for his constant support and guidance in the fight against drug menace. He also thanked all the members for their valuable contributions and especially those attending from outside the State.

DGP Mizoram stated that prevention of drug trafficking remains a key focus area and reiterated the commitment of Mizoram Police for coordinated efforts with all other agencies.

The meeting, attended by Chief Secretary, DGP, Secretaries of various departments, senior officials of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Government of Mizoram, discussed the achievements and the various issues to be addressed for more effective efforts against drug abuse and drug trafficking in the state.