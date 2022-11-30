Mizoram Governor Urges LESDE Department To Generate Vocational & Skill Development Training Courses 

NET Web Desk

The Mizoram Governor – Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati urged the Department of Labour, Employment, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (LESDE) and its training partners to generate more vocational and skill development training courses for enhancing the employability of the educated youth in the state.

Since the government jobs alone cannot cater to every degree holder; he urged the bright and talented youth to start looking for limitless opportunities outside the State, and even outside the country.

Addressing the launching ceremony of Nightingale Care Services (Home Healthcare) at Jay Jay Training & Placement Solutions in Falkland Veng of Aizawl on Tuesday, the Governor also distributed certificates to the 1st Batch Caregiver Trainees who had just completed their three-months-duration training.

In his address, the Governor recommended to all those candidates who are looking for job placements abroad to take utmost care in selecting the placement agency to avoid unwanted difficulties that usually occurred after approaching fake agencies.

“I strongly urge the public to be extra careful when attempting to find employment abroad, as there are many fake and unreliable agencies. It is always safer to choose approved and licensed agencies,” he warned.

The Governor also expressed his gratitude toward the Jay Jay TPS for the crucial job they have been doing for the unemployed youth of Mizoram and finding opportunities both domestically and internationally.

He also congratulated the 1st Batch of Caregiver Trainees on receiving their legitimate and credible certifications from Jay Jay TPS, the first and only registered Recruiting Agency in Mizoram with a License from the Ministry of External Affairs (MoEA).

The Governor welcomed the introduction of the Nightingale Care Services is a new initiative, which would be a significant step in formalizing the state’s home healthcare industry.

He urged the LESDE and its training partners to create additional vocational & skill development training courses to improve the employability of the educated youth in the state, and challenged the state’s brilliant and talented youth to start exploring for infinite prospects beyond the State and even outside the nation.

Since its inception in 2011, Jay Jay TPS has trained 600 plus trainees and successfully placed around 400 trained persons within the nation and abroad.

The facility is now expanded and able to accommodate 140 residential trainees. Nearly, 26 trainees completed their 3 months of training as the pilot batch. Currently, 21 candidates in the 2nd batch will be completing their training soon.

The Nightingale Care Services is sponsored by the North Eastern Council and recognized by the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, which is an autonomous organization under the Central Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

The launching of Nightingale Care Services commenced with the organization report given by the Manager of Jay Jay TPS – D. Eich Thanga. The program concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by the Proprietor of Jay Jay TPS – Jervis Nghaka Chhakchhuak.