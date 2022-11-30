Mizoram: Union Minister – Kaushal Kishore Visits Lawngtlai District; Highlight Implementation Of Developmental Projects

NET Web Desk

The Union Minister of State (MoS) for Housing & Urban Affairs – Kaushal Kishore visited Lawngtlai and interacted with officials of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs).

He was accompanied by the IRS official & Secretary of Mizoram Urban Development & Poverty Alleviation – Lalmalsawma Pachuau, and was received at Lawngtlai Helipad by the IAS official & Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amol Srivastava, and other officials from district administration and police officials.

Three separate meetings with the Union Minister of State (MoS) were held at Lawngtlai DC Conference Hall.

The first meeting was held with officials of the Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) headed by Deputy Chief Whip – H. Lalmuansanga in which the LADC officials submitted concept papers for Maxi Cab Terminal at Lawngtlai and other developmental projects.

The second meeting was convened by Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) like – Central Young Lai Association, Lai Women Association and Lai Students’ Association who highlighted their activities and submitted various requests.

Meanwhile, the third meeting was with officials from State departments. During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Lawngtlai – Amol Srivastava highlighted status and progress of CSS projects being implemented in the District with a presentation.

A short video clip prepared by the District UD&PA Department to highlight their activities and achievements was also shown.

Besides, the Union MoS lauded the departments for their achievements and urged them to work harder for further progress of the district.