National Conclave On ‘State Finance Commissions’ Deliberated On Holistic Analysis Of SFCs

A two-day-long National Conclave on State Finance Commissions was held at National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) in Hyderabad on November 29-30, 2022.

Organized by NIRDPR Hyderabad in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj, the conclave aimed to deliberate on the issues for all-round analysis and working of SFC’s, suggesting broad roadmap and strategy toward bringing excellence of SFC’s functioning in the future.

The Conclave was attended by Chairpersons and members of past and active State Finance Commissions of various States and representatives of Ministry of Panchayati Raj and experts from various academic institutions for Local Governance, Administration and Finance i.e., Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) and National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP).

Ms. Tashi Cho Cho – Chairperson; Ms. Roshni Rai – Member and Mr. Raj Narayan Pradhan – Member Secretary represented the State Finance Commission of Sikkim during the National Conclave.