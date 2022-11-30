Tripura BJP Gives False Commitment To Return In Power: CPI-M Convenor – Narayan Kar

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 30, 2022: Launching a scathing attack on Tripura’s Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of assembly election in 2023, CPIM-led Left Front convenor and former MP Narayan Kar on Wednesday said that the ruling party is making unethical attempts by fooling the common masses with false and fabricated commitments.

Before 2018, BJP state and central leadership released their “Vision Document” with 299 commitments but in reality, they haven’t fulfilled any of them. Rather they have befooled the common people and adopted the same ahead of assembly polls in 2023. However, people are not foolish, they have understood the evil-minds of the ruling party in Tripura and BJP will receive a befitting reply by defeating them, he added.

Addressing a press conference at CPIM state headquarters here in Agartala city on Wednesday afternoon, LF state convenor Kar said that the ruling BJP-backed miscreants are creating a ruckus-like situation whenever the Booth-Level Officers (BLOs) are visiting different houses for inclusion and exclusion of names from voters list.

Citing an instance of terror created by those ruling party hooligans, he alleged “As per the directive of Election Commission of India (ECI), BLOs are visiting houses to register new voters or delete absentees. But in Sonamura under Sepahijala district, it is found that the goons, though smaller in size, are not allowing the officials to visit houses. Hence, the actual voter list would not be published despite the ECI scheduled to publish the final list by January 05, 2023.”

“Such acts of the ruling party clearly depicts the picture that they are in a mood to hold vote rigging i.e. stealing fundamental rights of common people in order to pass the electoral roll”, he added.

Left Front convenor also said that a fascist-facilitated terror is raging across the state where the girls and women starting from school goers to aged lady are becoming the victims.

“Not a single day is spared, starting from school-going girls to aged lady are becoming the victims of abduction, molestation, assaults and rapes. Even BJP workers and local leaders are claiming that they are not secured from such heinous activities”, he said.

Kar alleged that the ruling BJP is determined to for moral degradation of common people in Tripura. “After the formation of government in 2018, a clarion call was made to make Tripura ‘Nesha-Mukta’ (Drug-Free) state, but the state had become a hub of consumption of drugs. After the incoming Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha, he claimed that the state has become ‘Nesha Yukta’ Tripura and is being used as a corridor for smuggling drugs”, he alleged.

The Left Front leader said “For restoring democracy, to protect individual rights, to bring back rule of law, etc., this undemocratic fascistic power has to be defeated as the state is sinking in ‘Jungle Raaj’. At the end of five-year tenure, the ruling BJP has understood that the people are no longer with them and their days are numbered. Hence, the ruling party leaders are adopting unethical means to suppress the voices of people by creating a terror-like situation with an oligo hooligans.”

Claiming ruling BJP is playing a sneaky game with the youths of Tripura, Kar said “The BJP-led government organized ‘Rozgar Mela’ and gave an offer of appointment to only 686 youths while their commitment was to provide employment to 50,000 youths every year. Among those benefiting youths, many got jobs under the die-in-harness scheme. As there are no factories and companies in the state, youths are dependent on the government.”

Sharing some statistics of employments, he said that the Chief Minister replying to a query of CPIM MLA Bhanulal Saha in last assembly session said that 1,05,066 persons were employees as on January 01, 2013 and increased to 1,17,122 persons as on Janury 01, 2017 while 16,046 of them retired.

Altogether, 27,378 persons were employed on a regular basis i.e. 5,476 persons on an average every year during Leftist regime. On the contrary, about 20,000 persons were employed and mostly teachers. There is an immense crisis of manpower in hospitals, tehsildar offices, agricultural offices, etc. There are no recruitments. Moreover, there were 4.22 lakh beneficiaries of social allowances before 2018 and currently, there are only 3.18 lakh beneficiaries. No one knows why over one lakh beneficiaries are deprived?”

The CPI-M state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury, leaders of RSP, Forward Bloc and CPI also attended the conference.