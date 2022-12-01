Tripura: Agartala City Witnesses Political Drama; Police Refused To Hand Over Mortal Remains To Family Members

NET Web Desk

Agartala, December 01, 2022: A high-octane political drama was witnessed in Tripura’s capital city on Thursday when police officials refused to hand over the mortal remains of Shahid Miah, an active supporter of opposition CPIM to his family members. He was killed in the dreadful violence, which took place at Charilam in Sepahijala district on Wednesday last.

According to the regulations, mortal remains has to be handed over to the bereaved family from GB Pant hospital here in Agartala city. But the police personnel posted at the hospital premises did not allow the hospital authority to hand over the mortal remains of Shahid Miah to his younger brother Khurshid Miah, alleged CPIM leaders.

Speaking to Northeast Today, CPIM West Tripura district secretary and former MLA Ratan Das said that the deadbody of Shahid Miah was scheduled to be shifted at party’s state headquarters where floral tribute will be paid by the party leaders to the departed soul. He alleged “The deadbody has been kept by the police in order to please their ruling party leaders”.

Speaking to media persons, Shahid Miah’s brother Khurshid said “For post-mortem procedure, consent signatures were taken by the doctors from us. But the cops stopped the hospital authority from handing over the body after autopsy. The police personnel have intervened in our religious rituals.”

Following this shameless act of the police personnel in the premises of GBP Hospital on Thursday, CPIM workers and supporters led by leaders besieged police headquarters and protested against the alleged callous role of police upon a deceased worker of the opposition party.

Comparing BJP’s rule with Adolf Hitler, CPIM state committee member Pabitra Kar said “People of Tripura are currently witnessing the same phenomenon adopted by the Hitler, where history books revealed that dead bodies were dumped without any consent of family members.”

During the ongoing protest staged in front of Police headquarters, police officials transported the dead body of Shahid Miah to Uttar Para village in Charilam.

Bishalgarh sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) in Sepahijala district Rahul Das said that the body has been handed over to the family members at their village. The local people are waiting for the senior leaders of the party and thereafter, burial activity will be held.

SDPO Das refused to make any comment when asked why the mortal remains of Shahid Miah was not handed over to family members in Agartala city.

A higher police official in condition of anonymity said that the decision of transporting the deadbody of Shahid Miah to Charilam has been taken at the higher level predicting that the handing over of the mortal remains to the family members here in Agartala city may deteriorate law and order situation.

Meanwhile, it is worthy to mention here that four supporters from both CPIM and BJP have been arrested based on three FIRs registered in connection to the violence took place at Charilam on Wednesday last and remaining to be arrested, said police official.

A lawyers’ delegation led by CPIM leader Kar also met IG Law and Order regarding this matter.

Tripura’s CPIM secretary and former MP Jitendra Chaudhury cited the incident as a “bare act” of political revenge.

In this regard, BJP leaders claimed that the issue is still under observation and a statement will be issued shortly from their part.