Tripura: JRBT Results Published After 15 Months; 24,653 Qualified, Interview In December

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 01, 2022: After long wait of 15 months, Joint Recruitment Board of Tripura (JRBT) published the results on the late evening of Wednesday last where 24,653 candidates successfully qualified the written examination of Group C and D under Employment Services and Manpower Planning department.

Among these 24,653 candidates, 7,988 are of Group-C category and 16,665 are of Group-D category.

In a press conference at Civil Secretariat here in Agartala city on Thursday morning, Information and Cultural Affairs minister Sushanta Chowdhury in presence of Employment Services and Manpower Planning minister Bhagaban Chandra Das said that the results were published on Wednesday last and an enthusiasm has been noticed among the youths across the state.

He thanked the Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma and council of ministers along with administrative officials for announcing the results.

Citing the rationale behind the delay in announcement of JRBT results, ICA minister said “As over a lakh number of candidates appeared for these examinations in August, 2021 and OMR sheets are being used for the first time, it takes little time for completing the procedure and announcing the results. In the meantime, there has been a stay order from the High Court for about six months. It is a matter of sub judice. Ultimately, the results are now published and PRTC will be given preference for recruitments.”

The sanctioned posts in Group-D is 2,410 comprising of 1500 posts for Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Agri Assistant except TAFS Grade-III is 22 posts, Agri-Assistant except TAFS grade-III is 443, Junior operator pump is 236 posts, and Junior multi-tasking operator (uncommon) is 209 posts. And the sanctioned posts for Group-D is 2500, he added.

Claiming over 24,000 candidates qualified the examination conducted by JRBT, Chowdhury said “The entire procedure has been completed in a transparent manner. During previous governments’ regimes, we have seen that partisan roles were played in giving jobs and the legal process wasn’t maintained due to which many people have faced problems with their government service. JRBT has set an instance of transparency.”

“However, we have come across various provocative speeches since yesterday regarding the procedure of interview for the qualified candidates. We appeal to the youths not to step on the trap of the conspirators”, he added.

Speaking to reporters, Secretary of Employment Services and Manpower Planning department Abhishek Singh said “The advertisement of Group-D was released in November 2020 and Group-C in February 2021. Around 1,31,500 candidates appeared for both the examinations. The interview or viva-voce of the qualified candidates will be started within the third or fourth week of December and documents verification along with PRTC will also be held accordingly. The interview mark is 15.”

However, the results were published on the late evening of November 30 last as the Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha and Labour minister Das in a “Rozgar Mela” programme on November 28 last announced that the results will be published by the end of this month.