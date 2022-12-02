Assam: Massive Fire Breaks-Out At Pandu Port Area; CM Hands Over Ex-Gratia To Affected Families 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday met with the affected families, whose residences were ravaged during a fire incident in Guwahati’s Pandu Port area on Thursday.

While empathizing with the victims, the Assam CM handed over a preliminary grant of Rs. 25,000 to each affected households.

Meanwhile, the Assam CM also assured the victims to provide Galvanized Iron (GI) sheets for reconstruction of their houses.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM wrote “Visited Pandu Port area where a devastating fire yesterday gutted several houses. While empathising with the victims, also handed over ₹25,000 to each affected family as a preliminary grant. Assured them to provide GI sheets for reconstruction of their houses.”

It is worth noting that nearly eight residences were ravaged in Pandu, after a massive fire broke-out at a residential area on Thursday morning. No casualties were reported during the incident.

According to reports, the tragic incident is suspected to be caused by the explosion of four cylinders.