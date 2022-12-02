Meghalaya: PWD (R) Gets New Offices In North Garo Hills

NET Web Desk

The office of the Executive Engineer of Public Works Department (PWD) (Roads) in Resubelpara Division on Thursday inaugurated its additional offices at Kharkutta as the new Division PWD (R) office and the other at Resubelpara as the new Sub Divisional Office (SDO) in Resubelpara.

The Deputy Speaker & Resubelpara legislator – Timothy D Shira inaugurated the offices, in the presence of MLAs, Rupert Momin (Kharkutta Constituency) and Pongseng Marak (Bajengdoba Constituency) amid Heads of District Administration of North Garo Hills.

It aims to improve the socio-economic condition of the citizens, reduce the amount of workload and the need to deliver faster services to the public.

The creation of these two new offices will lessen the burden of Resubelapra Division, and expected to widen employment scope in order to meet the required manpower.

The creation of the Kharkutta Division and Resubelpara Sub Division PWD (R) came under the Government Notification vide order No.PW/Admn/40/2021/191 dated Shillong on November 29, 2022.

Addressing as the chief guest on both the occasions, Shira expressed his gratitude toward the Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma & officials of the PWD for their initiative on the creation of the Kharkutta PWD Division and Resubelpara PWD Sub division offices.

“The area has witnessed huge developmental projects under road and transport through various central and state schemes, said Shira while highlighting the activities of the PWD,” he asserted.

Shira noted that holistic development of the citizens and the state would come through better road connectivity as road is the lifeline of all significant advancements, whether in economical or social sectors.

With improved roads, the region will prosper; connect outlying locations and bring residents closer to the administration for the area’s overall development, he added.

The new offices are expected to cater the needs of the local populace and the state administration in general.

During the program the historical background on the establishment of the PWD (R) office in Resubelpara was also highlighted.

Others who spoke during the occasions were Rupert Momin, Kharkutta MLA, Pongseng Marak, Bajengdoba MLA, Ripamchi Sangma, Additional Deputy Commissioner, NGH, Er. CN Sangma, Addl. Chief Engineer, PWD (R) Western Zone, Tura, Er. B Thongni, Superintending Engineer, PWD (R) Williamnagar Circle and Er. S Massar, EE/PWD (R) Resubelpara Division.