Mizo Nurses Selected To Work As ‘Specified Skilled Workers’ In Japan; Effort To Address Labour Shortages 

NET Web Desk

In order to address the severe labor shortages in Japan, nine Mizo nurses have been selected as the first batch to undergo Japanese Language Training Course in Delhi.

After completion of the Language Training Course, qualified candidates will be placed in Japan by the Government of India to work as ‘Specified Skilled Workers’ in various fields. More nurse trainees are expected to utilize this opportunity for working overseas.

It is worth noting that India and Japan signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) on January 2021 for the implementation of ‘Specified Skilled Workers’, an effort to accept foreign human resources with specific expertise and skills.

To start-off the project, training and placement of 50 workers are selected to work in Japanese Elderly Care facilities, hospitals, and other recognized health care institutions.

With the collective effort and collaboration between the Department of Labour, Employment, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (LESDE) in Mizoram Government, Mission Foundation Movement(MFM) and NSDC International.