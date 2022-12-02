National Pollution Control Day: Union Minister – TJ Lalnuntluanga Appeals To Adhere With Norms Enacted For Protecting Environment 

NET Web Desk

The Single Use Plastic (SUP) Free Day was observed today on the occasion of National Pollution Control Day, a nation-wide commemoration of the life lost during the Bhopal Gas Tragedy of 1984 at MINECO’s Courtyard in Aizawl.

The Minister of State (MoS) for Environment Forest & Climate Change – TJ Lalnuntluanga, highlighted the significant progress made by humankind that led to the growth of the nation, at the same time raising awareness on development-induced pollution.

He urged the masses to oblige with the laws enacted for the protection of the environment, thereby noting that under Nagar Van Scheme, urban forests will be created in all district headquarters of the state.

Emphasizing the importance of protecting Riverine Catchment Area, Lalnuntluanga stated that in cooperation with the Japan government (JICA project) initiative for the cause will commence shortly under the state government.

He stressed on boosting the morale of the citizens for proper management and disposal of waste.

Addressing the event, the Chief Secretary (CS) – Dr Renu Sharma expressed gratitude toward the initiative of the concerned government departments for the fabrication and the exhibition of plastic-alternative items.

She applauded the achievement of Mizoram in eradication of SUP. “As per the ranking made by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Mizoram is the best performing state in the Northeast and the 12th best performing state in the country.”

The Member Secretary of Mizoram Pollution Control Board – C Lalduhawma delivered a summary on the implementation of elimination of single-use-plastics.

He mentioned that action reports are submitted weekly and under the aegis of CPCB, a review meeting with State Pollution Control Boards is held every 15 days.

Lalduhawma pointed out that 21 Government departments, 1921 schools and 11 colleges have declared themselves SUP free.

In accordance with the program, various government departments had pledged for the elimination of plastics in their respective offices.