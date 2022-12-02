Pathing Landslide: Former Sikkim CM – Pawan Chamling Demands Rs. 50 Lakhs & Proper Rehabilitation Of 76 Affected Families

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The former Chief Minister (CM) of Sikkim – Pawan Chamling has demanded Rs 50 lakh, minimum of 1 acre of land and proper rehabilitation for 76 affected families of Pathing landslide under Yangang-Rangang constituency.

Chamling today visited the Pathing landslide area and interacted with the victims of the landslide, provided blankets and other relief supplies.

“This massive landslide has totally changed the landscape of Pathing village, which was one of the most prosperous villages of Yangang and now it has changed totally. I appeal to the government that till the landslide is stabilized or a permanent solution is initiated, the government must deploy a State Disaster Management Force, a full fledged team to take up rescue and relief works, if any untoward incidences occur along the region,” he shared.

He mentioned that altogether 76 houses have been damaged and these families have been displaced. They are residing along relief camps and seeking refuge in the homes of their relatives.

Therefore, he demanded that the Sikkim Government must provide Rs. 50 lakh to each of the 76 affected households to construct their new residences. This financial assistance can construct their houses, in accordance with their choices and requirement.

“The administration must allocate at least one acre of land to each affected families. Besides, the centre also provide land upto 10 acres immediately in such cases,” he mentioned.

Chamling further demanded that the state government should provide complete relief items and food rations to the affected families, till they are permanently rehabilitated. The government must take care of the needs of the landslide victims,” he said.

The President of Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) – Pawan Chamling was accompanied by the party workers and functionaries in his public interaction.

Chamling also recollected his early days in Yangang and the bond he shares with the masses of Yangang.

“During 25 years of the administration, I always used to think what best I can do for Yangang and its citizens. Hence, we shifted the Sikkim University to Yangang, so our children here can receive higher education at their doorsteps,” he added.