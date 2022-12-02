Tripura Cabinet Simplifies Referral Treatment Facilities Across India; Announces Benefit For Employees & Pensioners

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 02, 2022: The council of ministers has approved simplification of treatment facilities for the government employees residing outside Tripura at government empaneled healthcare institutions located across India.

The government employees and their family members of Group A and B categories can directly avail treatment facilities from any empaneled hospitals across the country without any referral from state healthcare institutions while expenses to be reimbursed in submission of bills, said cabinet spokesperson and ICA minister Sushanta Chowdhury in a press conference at Civil Secretariat here in Agartala city on Friday afternoon.

He said “Taking station leave, government employees out for work can also enjoy this benefit by availing treatment facilities from those enlisted hospitals outside the state. Moreover, reimbursement of expenditure incurred by the employees under Group C and D categories if they avail treatment in the enlisted hospitals for cancer and cardiac-related diseases.”

“The retired pensioners and their spouses will also enjoy a benefit of Rs 50,000 for treatment purposes once referred by the medical board for a period of 5 years. Earlier the amount was Rs 15,000 only. Not only this, employees in Group A and B categories posted in three Tripura Bhavans’ at Guwahati, Kolkata and Delhi will also enjoy this facility while medical allowances will be given to Group C and D categories”, he added.

Apart from this, Chowdhury said that the government will be filling up 200 junior engineers under the PWD department of 100 each in TES (Tripura Engineer Service) Group V and B from civil, mechanical and electrical departments.

Few days back, a decision was also taken for recruitment of 100 each in Group A degree and Group B diploma aspirants through notification 16/2022 issued TPSC, he added.

The Minister also said that the Techno India University is going to set up in Tripura with courses like Science Technology, Medicine, Management, Paramedical, Journalism & Mass Communication, Microbiology, Agriculture, Veterinary, Vocational programs, etc. in degree, diploma, PG, Ph.D levels of higher academic studies.