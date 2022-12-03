Clear Encroached Land Of Vaishnavite Monasteries; Commission Urges Assam Government 

NET Web Desk

The Commission of Satra Lands has emphasized the necessity to clear encroached land of Satras (Vaishnavite monasteries) across the state and take stringent action to promote and preserve the cultural heritage of these institutions.

After making a visit to 303 Satras in 11 districts and compiling the data furnished, the Assam State Commission for Review and Assessment of Problems of Satra Land presented its interim conclusions to Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“The government will take requisite measures to clear encroachment. This is the first time that a concerted effort is been made along this direction,” Sarma said on Friday.

The government will utilize its administrative apparatus to confirm the results because Satra land ownership might have changed due to modifications made in revenue department policies and new legislation over time.

According to the interim report, the Satras currently own 33,265.7 bighas (8,413.89 ha) of land, and 7,504.2 bighas (1,898.04 ha) have been encroached upon.

The maximum encroachment has been reported in Barpeta district (5,545 bighas), followed by Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Bongaigaon and Dhubri.

Happy to receive interim report of Commission for Review & Assessment of Problems of Satra Lands in Assam led by Hon’ble MLA Shri Prodip Hazarika. The Commission visited 62 satras to prepare the report, which we’ll study before deciding on next course of action. pic.twitter.com/9OwtQCtQRi — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 2, 2022

The three-member Commission was constituted following a cabinet decision last year, was headed by Asom Gana Parishad MLA Pradip Hazarika and had BJP legislators Mrinal Saikia and Rupak Sarma as members.

The main objective of the Commission was to analyze the issue of Satra land, verify the degree of encroachment and develop precise proposals for a long-term solution.

The institution of Satra is a distinctive aspect of Vaishnavism in Assam, founded by the social and religious reformer – Sankardeva who is also referred as the father of Assamese culture. The Satras are not just monasteries, but centres of traditional performing arts.

According to a state government website, the first Satra was established in Majuli in the 15th century. The Commission’s interim report contains two sets of recommendations – one pertaining to a few specific Satras, and the other general suggestions.

The report recommended developing Bardowa Than and associated Satras in Nagaon district into a Religious Tourism Circuit. Additionally, it demanded that all Satra land be immediately free of encroachments.

The interim report advised creating three fully residential Satriya Cultural Education Centres, one each in Barpeta, Bardowa and Majuli, as a way to promote and preserve the Vaishnavite cultural heritage. The Satras are made up of a sizable prayer hall facing a modest shrine, flanked by monks’ lodgings and washing facilities.

Besides, the institutions also offer lodging, where devotees and guests can witness performances of “bhaona” or traditional theatre with religious overtones, in addition to participating in worship of Lords Vishnu and Krishna.