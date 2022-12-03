Mizoram Governor Chairs ‘Silchar – Sylhet Festival 2022’ – An India-Bangladesh Friendship Initiative

NET Web Desk

The Mizoram Governor – Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati chaired the first edition of ‘Silchar – Sylhet Festival 2022’ held at Police Parade Ground in Silchar, Assam.

The inaugural function held on Friday, was graced by the two chief guests – the Union Minister for Culture, Tourism & Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) – G. Kishan Reddy, and the Minister for Foreign Affairs in Bangladesh – Dr. AK Abdul Momen.

Besides, the Assam Transport Minister – Parimal Suklabaidya, and the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India – Mohammad Mustafizur Rahman, graced the event as the guests of honour.

The Governor expressed gratitude toward the organizers for honoring him to chair this historic session, and supported the idea of arranging a common forum to meet the delegates of both the friendly nations.

He hoped that such events would promote and strengthen the relationship between the two neighbouring countries. On the second day, the Governor enlightened the delegates on how the dynamic leadership of PM Narendra Modi is transforming India and strengthening the relationship with Bangladesh under the dynamic leadership of Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina.

Dr. Kambhampati explained how significant is the North East region in the implementation of India’s Act East Policy to revamp its relationship with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries. He also highlighted the Kaladan Multi Modal Transit Transport Project (KMMTTP) under the Ministry Of External Affairs (MEA).

The Governor mentioned that the project, once completed will open the door of business for North East through Mizoram, and suggested that Bangladesh will be an important player in this corridor.

It is worth noting that the ‘Silchar – Sylhet Festival 2022’ is hosted jointly by the India Foundation and Ministry of Cultural Affairs to strengthen the healthy relationship between India and Bangladesh.

Nearly 100 strong delegates of businessmen, politicians, and scholars from Bangladesh were led by their Foreign Minister. The Day-2 of the festival was also held successfully today at the same venue. It stressed on topics of trade & commerce, culture, food, language & literature, and the shared interest in waterbodies and the climate.