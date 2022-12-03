Sikkim: ‘Free Intensive Health Consultancy’ Hosted For Police Personnel In Gangtok 

NET Web Desk

As part of the Quasquicentennial celebration of the establishment of Sikkim Police, a free intensive health consultancy meant for the benefits of police personnel was conducted at Sikkim Police Headquarters on December 3.

Hosted in collaboration with the Sikkim Government, the CARE Hospitals Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad offered free consultancy to police personnel on various physical ailments, like – liver transplants, CTVS/Heart Surgeon, Oncology/Cancer and Neurology/Brain and Spine Specialists.

The specialists from CARE Hospitals Pvt Ltd who attended the patients for health consultancy services, includes – Dr. Ratan Jha (Nephrologist), Dr. Vipin Goel (Cancer Specialist), Dr. G. Subramaniam (CTVS surgeon), Dr. Abhinay Gattu (Neurologist) and Dr. Vacchan Hunkering (Surgeon GI and Liver Transplant Specialist).

A total of 36 police personnel from Gangtok attended the free health camp.