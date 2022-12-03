Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Sikkim Governor Misguiding Centre: Former CM & SDF Chief – Pawan Chamling 

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Northeast, Sikkim
Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The continuous landslide in Pathing, which necessitates central attention, is a glaring indication that the Sikkim Governor – Ganga Prasad is not acting in the best interests of the masses.

Despite the fact that law and order situation has failed in Sikkim, the Governor continues to declare, “Sikkim Meh Kaam Ho raha hai, acha kaam ho rahi hai sarkar thik hai sahab”.

Alleging that the representative is trying to misguide the centre, Chamling affirmed “unlike other states, the Sikkim Governor has special power under Article 371 F(g). The tiny Himalayan state is plagued by numerous issues, but the Governor always presents a different picture.”

He asserted the fact, while speaking to mediapersons after visiting the Pathing landslide area, interacted with the victims and provided blankets and some relief items.

“This landslide has hindered the entire Pathing village and affected hundreds. We (SDF) party will try to provide complete rehabilitation from state to national level and resolve the prevailing issues,” he said.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

More Articles
Related News