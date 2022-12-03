Sikkim Governor Misguiding Centre: Former CM & SDF Chief – Pawan Chamling 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The continuous landslide in Pathing, which necessitates central attention, is a glaring indication that the Sikkim Governor – Ganga Prasad is not acting in the best interests of the masses.

Despite the fact that law and order situation has failed in Sikkim, the Governor continues to declare, “Sikkim Meh Kaam Ho raha hai, acha kaam ho rahi hai sarkar thik hai sahab”.

Alleging that the representative is trying to misguide the centre, Chamling affirmed “unlike other states, the Sikkim Governor has special power under Article 371 F(g). The tiny Himalayan state is plagued by numerous issues, but the Governor always presents a different picture.”

He asserted the fact, while speaking to mediapersons after visiting the Pathing landslide area, interacted with the victims and provided blankets and some relief items.

“This landslide has hindered the entire Pathing village and affected hundreds. We (SDF) party will try to provide complete rehabilitation from state to national level and resolve the prevailing issues,” he said.