Sikkim: ITBP Personnel Organizes Cleanliness Drives & Awareness Rallies In Tezu 

NET Web Desk

Commemorating the Swacchata Pakhwada, the 25th Battalion of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) organized various cleanliness drives and awareness rallies at Tezu in Arunachal Pradesh. The initiative was organized by the unit across the nearby hamlets.

#Swachhta Pakhwada is being observed by 25th Battalion ITBP, Tezu, Arunachal Pradesh. Various cleanliness drives and awareness rallies are being organized by the Unit in the nearby villages.#SwachhBharatAbhiyan #SwachhBharat#Himveers pic.twitter.com/DE49lDVQOC — ITBP (@ITBP_official) December 3, 2022

It is worth noting that ‘Swachhata Pakhwada’ commenced on April 2016 with the objective of raising awareness on the issues and practices of Swachhata by engaging the union Ministries/Departments in their jurisdictions.