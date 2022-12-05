Assam CM Inaugurate & Lays Foundation-Stone Of Development Projects Worth Over Rs 690 Crores In Bongaigaon 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, inaugurated and laid the foundation-stone of various development projects worth of Rs 693.29 Crores in Bongaigaon District.

According to reports, the Assam CM inaugurated the Srijangram Model Hospital worth of Rs 4.40 Crores; Dining Hall of Ganesh Mandir at Lalmati in Abhayapuri worth of Rs 50 lakh.

Besides, the Assam CM has also laid the foundation stone of Bongaigaon Medical College & Hospital worth of Rs 610.67 Crores; Integrated Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office worth of Rs 49.79 Crores; effigy of King Narnarayan at Walking Zone in Visarjan Ghat worth of Rs 6.26 Crores; Upgradation of Bongaigaon Polytechnic and workshop & laboratory of Bongaigaon ITI worth of Rs 3.74 Crores; Convention Centre of proposed Police Training Centre worth of Rs 17.94 Crores.

During this ‘Fortnight for Development’ programme, infrastructure development projects worth of Rs 15,000 Crores will be launched across 11 districts of Assam.

The Assam Government intends to construct the ‘Adarsh Vidyalaya’ with public consultation at Jogighopa where a madrassa once stood and was razed to ground on August 31 by authorities under special circumstances. The proposed Adarsh Vidyalaya will incorporate of classes from primary level upto XII.

Therefore, the Assam CM also visited the site & interacted with local populace seeking their assistance in this matter.

Sarma was accompanied by the cabinet ministers – Ranjeet Kumar Dass. While, MLAs – Phani Bhushan Choudhury, Pradip Sarkar & Abdul Batin Khandakar also graced the occasion.

During his visit to Bongaigaon, the Assam CM inaugurated the Sri Sri Shiva Mandir erected with the donation of social worker – Rudra Kumar Pathak at Nayagaon.

The Assam CM has also visited the Sri Sri Raghunath Bigrah Mandir (Satra) at Srijangram in Bongaigaon district, known for its unique sitting idol of Prabhu Sri Ram.

Meanwhile, the Assam CM also inspected the under-construction bridge connecting Abhyapuri with Barpeta district over Aye river, work on which had to be halted due to change of course of the river.

The state government has sanctioned Rs 29 Crores for completion of the project and the work will commence soon.