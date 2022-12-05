Assam Government Is Exploring Engineering Solutions To Make Guwahati Flood-Free: CM – Himanta Biswa Sarma 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma noted that the state administration is exploring engineering solutions to make Guwahati, free from floods.

Clearing of encroachments on water-carrying channels of the city and de-siltation are also being given priority, he said.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM wrote “Discussed modalities to make Guwahati flood-free and decided to bring in engineering solutions to flash flood and water logging problem in the city. All pumping stations to flush out flood water from the city to be revamped & two more to be installed.”

“Dist Admin, GMC & GMDA to take up Bharalu Widening Project. All illegal encroachments on both sides of Bharalu, Basistha & Bahini to be cleared. De-siltation of water carrying channels & drains to be done on war footing. Garbage bins & CCTVs to be installed across the city,” he added.

Sarma noted that the Kamrup Metropolitan district administration, Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) and Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority will take up a widening project of the Bharalu river, a tributary of the Brahmaputra which flows through the city.