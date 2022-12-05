Assam: Prime Accused In Dibrugarh University Ragging Case Surrenders 

NET Web Desk

The prime accused in the Dibrugarh University ragging case, in which a student was critically injured after jumping from the second floor of the dorm, surrendered before the police on Monday.

A student of M. Com first-semester – Anand Sharma, was allegedly tortured by his seniors on November 26, following which he allegedly leaped from the second floor of the hostel to escape ragging. The accused surrendered at the Lekhapani police station in Tinsukia district early morning.

“The accused will be brought to the Dibrugarh police station. We have already arrested six students in connection with the incident of ragging,” he said.

Four students of Dibrugarh University were rusticated for three years, while 18 others were expelled for their alleged involvement in the case. Three wardens of the ‘Padmanath Gohain Baruah Chatra Nivas’ (PNGBCN hostel) were also suspended by the university authorities for alleged dereliction of duty.

Sarma, who was admitted to the ICU, had suffered a vertebral fracture leading to serious nerve injury, causing weakness in one leg. Additionally, he also fractured his hand.

On December 1, he underwent a surgery and is now on the path of recovery, doctors said.

Registrar Paramananda Sonowal said that the varsity’ Anti Ragging Committee (ARC) has applied for permission at the CJM court to record statements of the six arrested.

“Permission has been sought for Law Officer of Dibrugarh University Devraj Sharma and Inspector of Colleges and member of ARC Rupam Saikia to go to jail and record their statements,” he added.

A magisterial inquiry is being conducted by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) – Sanghamitra Baruah.