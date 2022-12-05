Cultural Show On BR Ambedkar’s Death Anniversary Organized In Guwahati, CM Applauds Effort Of Valmiki Sangeet Vidyalaya

NET Web Desk

Thousands of spectators were enthralled by the cultural show initiated by the children of sanitation workers at Sonaram playground in Bharalu locality of the city on Sunday. Nearly 200 pupils performed Bhortaal Nritya, while 500 others took part in a group Sattriya dance programme.

The Valmiki Sangeet Vidyalaya hosted the cultural show titled সমতাৰ ছন্দেৰে জীৱনৰ জয়গান (celebrating life with equality) in honour of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar’s death anniversary, which is observed annually on December 6. The Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma, graced the occasion and praised the initiative of Dr Hedgewar Memorial Trust-run music school.

Additionally, talented children hailing from 20 slum areas in the city also performed Bihu, Bihari and Punjabi folk dances.

The Assam CM lauded the unwavering effort of Hedgewar trust, which has been striving to upgrade the education & health sectors, thereby promoting reforms in various under-developed regions of northeast India.

Addressing the gathering, the Saha Sarkaryabah of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) – Ram Dutta Chakradhar, commented that every Indian must strive to transform the nation into Biswa Srestha (greatest in the world).

He also deliberated on Babasaheb Ambedkar’s objective to assist every Bharatiya in receiving equal rights and privileges.

Dutta noted that the martyr Bhagat Singh had expressed a desire to accept meals from the hands of a sanitation worker, prior to being hanged.

The renowned writer & journalist from Assam – Anuradha Sarma Pujari remarked that there is no inequity in nature, where the trees and animals coexist together with harmony.

Therefore, she questioned as why human beings draw distinctions on the birthplaces of a specified profession.

According to Sarma Pujari, the Babasaheb-scripted Indian Constitution is the best in the world.

The distinguished personalities also paid floral tributes to the portrait of Ambedkar.

Sattradhikar Noni Gopal Devgoswami of Dakshin Pat Sattra, Sattradhikar Janardan Devgoswami of Uttar Kamalabari Sattra, Sattradhikar Nigamananda Adhikari of Chamaria Sattra, Sattradhikar Rajiblochan Sant of Sualkuchi Iswarhati Sattra along with a number of dignitaries graced the occasion.

The welcome address was delivered by the President of Organizing Committee – Ram Singh and vote of thanks was offered by its secretary Shiva Basfor.

It is worth noting that India commemorates December 6 as Mahaparinirvan Divas to mark the death anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, who fought for economic and social empowerment of Dalits residing across the nation.

Fondly remembered as Babasaheb, he was also among the seven members of the “drafting committee” who prepared a draft of the Constitution of the independent India.