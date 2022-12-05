Mizoram: Union Minister – Prahlad Singh Patel Expresses Concern Over Delay In Setup Of ‘Zoram Mega Food Park’ 

NET Web Desk & Ezrela Dalidia Fanai

The Union Minister of State (MoS) for Food Processing Industries and Jal Shakti – Prahlad Singh Patel arrived at Lengpui Airport for a three-day visit to Mizoram.

Following his arrival, the Union Minister headed toward Khamrang to inspect the Zoram Mega Food Park in Mamit district, a project constructed under the Mega Food Park Scheme of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

Attending a press conference, Patel expressed concern over the delay in the setup of the Zoram Mega Food Park, a 75 crores project. He mentioned that overall Rs. 45 crores has been disbursed for its development.

He expressed his grievances on the lack of utilizing the four preservation units developed for the Mega Food Park. The Union Minister is expected to arrive in Lawngtlai on December 6.