‘Mobile Ophthalmic Clinic’ Flagged Off In Sikkim; Effort To Outreach Physically-Challenged Masses Of Far-Flung Regions 

NET Web Desk

The Minister for Healthcare, Human Services & Family Welfare, Social Justice & Empowerment – M.K. Sharma, flagged off the Mobile Ophthalmic clinic at the premises of Tashiling Secretariat today.

An initiative undertaken by the Sikkim Chief Minister – Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), the Mobile Van Clinic aims to outreach the physically-challenged people, residing along rural areas.

The effort was initiated under the guidance of National Programme for Control of Blindness and Visual Impairment (NPCB&VI) Cell of Sikkim Government, in collaboration with Greater Lions Hospital and NPCBVI under the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

Citing the day as a landmark event in the history of the state, the Minister noted that the mobile veterinary clinic will provide medication and consultation services to villagers residing along the outlying locations of the state.

Further, he lauded the efforts made by the representatives of Ujjyalo and Greater Lions Hospital for actively participating in the campaign. He assured that the campaign shall reach out to the rural areas outdistanced due to geographical barrier.

The launching ceremony was graced by the Commisioner-cum-Secretary – D. Anandan, Head of Department (HoD) of Thermology in Sir Thutob Namgyal Memorial (STNM) Hospital – Dr. Diki Ongmu Shenga, Eye Specialist of Greater Lions Hospitals – Dr. Rajesh Sahani, State IEC Officer – Sonam Bhutia, AD-cum-SPO NPCBVI – Dr. Sangita Pradhan, among members of Ophthalmic Department of Greater Lions Hospitals.