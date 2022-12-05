Nagaland: Indian Navy Counter Set Up At Kisama; Encouraging Youth To Join The Multi-Dimensional Force 

NET Web Desk

The Indian Navy has set-up a counter at the Naga Heritage Village in Kisama to encourage youth to join and get inducted into the multi-dimensional force.

The counter located opposite to the Tourist Counter, will remain opened till December 7, 2022. It aims to generate awareness among the youth about the significance of Indian Navy in safeguarding the nation’s maritime territorial integrity and other maritime interests.

Besides, the interested persons can visit the counter for detailed information regarding eligibility criteria and other related information.

It is worth noting that the magnificent Kisama Heritage village is organizing the 23rd edition of the iconic Hornbill Festival 2022, a vibrant celebration aiming to preserve and restore Nagaland’s rich cultural heritage by showcasing its grandeur and glorious traditional values.

Located on NH 39, the Kisama Heritage Village is designed in the form of an ancient Naga village to give an authentic feel of a true Naga village and the experience of travelling back in time.

Organized by the Department of Tourism and Department of Art & Culture, this tourism extravaganza also dubbed the “Festival of Festivals” also intend to explore the state’s potential in revamping the eco-tourism sector for socio-economic growth.

The ‘Festival of Festivals’ is hosting the guests from across states and nation, representing the rich culture of various tribes of Nagaland and signifying the unity in diversity and a way to bring people together from all over the globe. Over a decade, the festival has grown both in grandeur and scale reaching out to a cross-section of people worldwide.