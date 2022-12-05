Sikkim: Awareness Programme On ‘Livestock Production & Management’ Organized At Rinchenpong

NET Web Desk

Awareness Programme on Livestock Production and Management was organized at Rinchenpong by the Department Of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services (AH&VS) of Soreng District.

Sponsored by the Sikkim Livestock Development Board (SLDB), the programme was attended by the Panchayat Vice- President of Upper Tadong Ward 02 – Rupal Rai and Panchayat member of Upper Rinchenpong ward 05 – Sonam Diki Lepcha, departmental officials, staffs and dairy farmers.

During the occasion, the farmers were deliberated on dairy farming, infertility-related issues, Cattle Insurance Scheme and Kisan Credit Card (KCC) by the Deputy Director of Mangalbaria Sub- division – Dr Kunzang Palmoo Bhutia.

Oats seeds worth of 5kg was also distributed to dairy farmers after briefing them about it. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks addressed by the VO of Rinchenpong – Dr Churamani Sharma.