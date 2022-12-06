Arunachal Police Rescues Abducted DFO; 4 Held 

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Pradesh police has rescued a senior forest official within four hours of his abduction in West Kameng district.

According to the Superintendent of Police (SP) of West Kameng District – Bharat Reddy, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Rupa forest division – Bittem Darrang was abducted on Monday by four persons. However, the security forces rescued the official with assistance from East Kameng police within four hours and arrested all the persons involved in the crime.

The persons involved in the abduction have been identified as – Michael Tajo (33), Joy Flago (29), Monuruddin Ali (33) and Sicilia Takam Tajo (35).

Based on specific inputs from the Rupa Range Forest Officer (RFO) about the abduction of the DFO from his residence at around 1 PM, the district police constituted four teams to conduct searches at the possible routes.

“At around 5 pm, East Kameng SP Rahul Gupta informed that the accused had been detained at the Bana check gate and the DFO was present with them,” Reddy said, adding that a vehicle with no number plate was also seized.

“Preliminary questioning has revealed that the motive behind kidnapping was to extort contract(s) from the DFO,” the SP added.