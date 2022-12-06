Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Improving Surface Communication – Key Measure To Increase Tourist Inflow In Basar: Arunachal Deputy CM 

NET Web Desk

The Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh – Chowna Mein on Monday, noted that Basar incorporates of immense tourism potential and is capable to become a tourist hub once the Likabali-Basar-Aalo-Mechukha road is completed.

He asserted the same, prior to flagging off the ‘Basar Running Ultra-Trail Experience-2022 (BRUTE 2.0)’ from the Gori field in Leparada district.

Addressing the participants, Mein lauded the initiative of Gumin Rego Kilaju in raising awareness about the conservation of natural resources and maintenance of the ecosystem.

“BRUTE has been initiated to promote the Likabali-Basar-Mechukha circuit, and to encourage healthy life,” Mein said, and assured that the state government would support “the next editions of BRUTE.”

He appealed to the participants from other states to “carry good memories from the state and spread the positive message when they go back to their home places.”

Chief Minister – Pema Khandu, Union Minister of Law & Justice – Kiren Rijiju, Sports Minister – Mama Natung and MLAs – Gokar Basar and Nyamar Karbak also participated in the run, in the 5-km category.

BRUTE 2.0 had four categories – 5 kms, 10 kms, 30 kms, and 60 kms – and over 100 runners from other states, including a 60-year-old man from Assam, participated in the event.

Mein also visited the plastic-free village – Gori Etur (Gori-II), and released fresh water finger lings into Hie river at Basar after following a traditional ritual which is performed to appease the deities, the unseen host of the jungles.

He also planted an ornamental sapling in the premises of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Basar, and visited the vegetable demonstration farm, King chilly seed production unit, Orange orchard and other units of the research institute.

In the meantime, the Arunachal CM – Pema Khandu, inaugurated several development projects at Basar in the presence of Minister – Mama Natung, Local MLA – Gokar Basar, Deputy Commissioner (DC) – Mamata Riba & Superintendent of Police – PN Thongdok. Lepa Rada was created in 2018.

The projects included – water supply schemes under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) across several villages of Lepa Rada district; circle office building at Sago and Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) roads. The schemes would bring ease of living and generate livelihood opportunities.

He also convened a review meeting with Heads of Departments (HoDs) to monitor the implementation of state & central flagships programmes at Basar; and deliberated on developmental issues, thereby exhorting the officials to ensure speedy implementation of the schemes.

Earlier, on Sunday, Mein visited the EB Project – a model composite project of water, forest and wildlife conservation, sustainable agriculture, and ecotourism – of Horticulture Research & Development Institute Head Egam Basar.

The project is based on scientific methods to rejuvenate the drying rivers through integrated spring shed development. He also sponsored a fish pond for the local unemployed youth in Soi village, and released fresh fingerlings into the pond.

