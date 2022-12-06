Improving Surface Communication – Key Measure To Increase Tourist Inflow In Basar: Arunachal Deputy CM 

NET Web Desk

The Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh – Chowna Mein on Monday, noted that Basar incorporates of immense tourism potential and is capable to become a tourist hub once the Likabali-Basar-Aalo-Mechukha road is completed.

He asserted the same, prior to flagging off the ‘Basar Running Ultra-Trail Experience-2022 (BRUTE 2.0)’ from the Gori field in Leparada district.

Addressing the participants, Mein lauded the initiative of Gumin Rego Kilaju in raising awareness about the conservation of natural resources and maintenance of the ecosystem.

“BRUTE has been initiated to promote the Likabali-Basar-Mechukha circuit, and to encourage healthy life,” Mein said, and assured that the state government would support “the next editions of BRUTE.”

Laud the initiative of Gumin Rego Kilaju (GRK) for their initiative & innovativeness towards conservation of nature & maintenance of ecosystem. We assured Govt Support to next edition of BRUTE.

My heartfelt thanks to GRK and Organizing Committee for making me a part of BRUTE 2.0 https://t.co/khEqg44ACw pic.twitter.com/rpifBsubqx — Chowna Mein (@ChownaMeinBJP) December 5, 2022

He appealed to the participants from other states to “carry good memories from the state and spread the positive message when they go back to their home places.”

Chief Minister – Pema Khandu, Union Minister of Law & Justice – Kiren Rijiju, Sports Minister – Mama Natung and MLAs – Gokar Basar and Nyamar Karbak also participated in the run, in the 5-km category.

BRUTE 2.0 had four categories – 5 kms, 10 kms, 30 kms, and 60 kms – and over 100 runners from other states, including a 60-year-old man from Assam, participated in the event.

Mein also visited the plastic-free village – Gori Etur (Gori-II), and released fresh water finger lings into Hie river at Basar after following a traditional ritual which is performed to appease the deities, the unseen host of the jungles.

A learning experience for me to pay a visit to plastic free village, Gori Etur (Gori-II) Village at Basar this morning. Have declared the Village 'Free Plastic' and also administered pledge to say 'NO' to single use plastic. Another example of #SwatchBharatAbhiyan @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/hCxhMNKiQK — Chowna Mein (@ChownaMeinBJP) December 5, 2022

Glad to have released fresh water finger lings into Hie river at Basar after following a traditional ritual which is performed to appease the deities, the unseen host of the jungles. Keeping the traditions alive!@MinOfCultureGoI @TribalAffairsIn pic.twitter.com/fchufdklGr — Chowna Mein (@ChownaMeinBJP) December 5, 2022

He also planted an ornamental sapling in the premises of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Basar, and visited the vegetable demonstration farm, King chilly seed production unit, Orange orchard and other units of the research institute.

I am fortunate to have planted an ornamental sapling in the premises of @icarindia North East Hills at Basar on the occasion of #WorldSoilDay today. Have visited the vegetable demonstration farm, King chilly seed production unit, Orange orchard and other units of ICAR Basar. pic.twitter.com/vAUw5t78ru — Chowna Mein (@ChownaMeinBJP) December 5, 2022

Infact, ICAR based Research Centres and KVKs in the State can contribute a lot in developing crop varieties suitable to the local climatic conditions and soils. It will further help in achieving sustainable development and self-reliant agriculture in the State. — Chowna Mein (@ChownaMeinBJP) December 5, 2022

In the meantime, the Arunachal CM – Pema Khandu, inaugurated several development projects at Basar in the presence of Minister – Mama Natung, Local MLA – Gokar Basar, Deputy Commissioner (DC) – Mamata Riba & Superintendent of Police – PN Thongdok. Lepa Rada was created in 2018.

In an era of development, growth journey of Arunachal will continue. Inaugurated several development projects at Basar in the presence of Hon Min Shri Mama Natung Ji, Local MLA Gokar Basar Ji, DC Ms Mamata Riba Ji & SP Shri PN Thongdok Ji. Lepa Rada was created in 2018. pic.twitter.com/euFiMDdFUH — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) December 5, 2022

The projects included – water supply schemes under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) across several villages of Lepa Rada district; circle office building at Sago and Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) roads. The schemes would bring ease of living and generate livelihood opportunities.

He also convened a review meeting with Heads of Departments (HoDs) to monitor the implementation of state & central flagships programmes at Basar; and deliberated on developmental issues, thereby exhorting the officials to ensure speedy implementation of the schemes.

Also held review meeting with heads of departments to monitor implementation of state & central flagships programs at Basar. Discussed development issues and exhorted the officials to ensure speedy implementation of the schemes. pic.twitter.com/2skwcoaLXZ — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) December 5, 2022

Earlier, on Sunday, Mein visited the EB Project – a model composite project of water, forest and wildlife conservation, sustainable agriculture, and ecotourism – of Horticulture Research & Development Institute Head Egam Basar.

The project is based on scientific methods to rejuvenate the drying rivers through integrated spring shed development. He also sponsored a fish pond for the local unemployed youth in Soi village, and released fresh fingerlings into the pond.