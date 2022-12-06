Manipur CM Calls On Masses To Responsibly Utilize Social Media 

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh on Tuesday called on people of the state to utilize social media responsibly and not to exaggerate incidents, which can create disturbances.

He visited Tellipati in Imphal East district where two communities engaged in a brief confrontation over a land dispute involving the construction of a temple on Monday night, prompting the security forces to resort to firing tear gas shells to prevent the situation.

Addressing the mediapersons, the Manipur CM noted “A video of an incident where a tyre was burnt was uploaded as a home being torched,” and adding that the “cybercrime section of police has been alerted and necessary legal action will be taken up.”

“We are all Indians and the communities residing here have settled for so long. We are one,” Singh said.

“There is a government and it won’t remain mute to unwanted incidents,” Singh said while condemning the unlawful acts.

Visited the site at Telipati, Imphal East where the unsettling incident happened yesterday. I strongly condemn the unlawful act and request the people to use social media very responsibly. Prompt action will be taken against those spreading enmity. ⁦@PMOIndia⁩ pic.twitter.com/4JadkP8VuR — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) December 6, 2022

On Monday night, unidentified miscreants forcibly removed the idols in a nearby temple at Tellipati locality.

Residents of a particular community from Tellipati in large numbers later staged a road blockade on Monday night by burning tyres prompting another community to retaliate.