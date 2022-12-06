Mizoram Government’s Assistance – Crucial Measure To Ensure Success In All Sport Disciplines: AIFF President 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The President of All India Football Federation (AIFF) – Kalyan Chaubey on Tuesday noted that the state government’s assistance is a crucial measure in ensuring the success of all sports discipline.

Addressing a press conference at Aijal Club, Chaubey pointed out the Rs. 187 crores project that was used for the development of football in Assam.

He also spoke to produce nearly 50 “A-grade License” coaches across the eight states of northeastern regions, with 1.40 lakhs schools to be recruited under the grassroots level.

The Secretary of State Sports Council reported on the completion of 10 artificial turfs in various districts of the state.

Kalyan Chaubey further stated that during his tenure, a special emphasis will be provided to the “Santosh Trophy”; which have not received the momentum in the last 10-12 years.

Besides, the official has also called on the Mizoram Governor – Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati at the Raj Bhavan this afternoon, and interacted with the officials of the Mizoram Football Association (MFA).

He also convened a meeting with the Sports Minister Robert Romawia Royte. Later in the evening, he graced the Mizoram Premier League (MPL) Final Kick Off as the Chief Guest at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl.