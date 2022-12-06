Mizoram: Health Minister Unveils ‘No Tobacco Week’; Initiative To Eliminate Tobacco-Related Products

NET Web Desk

The Health Minister of Mizoram – Dr. R Lalthangliana inaugurated ‘No Tobacco Week’ organized by the United Pentecostal Church of North East India on Monday at Vanapa Hall under the chairmanship of Aizawl East UPC NEI Treasurer – Rev. H Lalropuia.

Applauding the unwavering efforts of ‘Thianghlimna Committee’ to eliminate tobacco and tobacco related products, the Chief Guest – Dr R Lalthangliana highlighted that in dealing with COVID-19 pandemic with respect to population percentage, Mizoram holds the record of being one of the least mortality state due to the collective efforts of churches, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), communities and the citizens.

Although famed for being the second highest literate state in the country, he expressed his regret that Mizoram has one of the most prevalent cancer and HIV cases in the country.

He asked the audience to hold firm in their commitment to eliminate tobacco and its related products from the state and to collaboratively work for the motto – ‘When health is lost, everything is lost’.