PM Modi Shares Similar Vision With Dr BR Ambedkar; Encouraging Progress Of All: Tripura Minister – Sushanta Chowdhury 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 06, 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is having a thought like Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar as he is committed to the ideals of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Biswas & Sabka Prayas” and only then India will reveal itself as the best country, said Tripura’s ICA minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Tuesday.

Chowdhury on Tuesday morning paid homage to the statue of baba sahib Dr BR Ambedkar at the premises of Ujjayanta Palace also known as Tripura State Museum here in Agartala city.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of the programme, ICA minister Chowdhury said “Bharat Ratna Baba Saheb, the creator of the country’s constitution. BR Ambedkar was a statesman, patriot and philosopher. His dream was to build a powerful casteless India. He fought for the backward people of the society all his life.”

“Similarly, the current Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi, also wants Sabka Saath, Sabka Bikas, Sabka Biswas & Sabka Prayas. Only then will India reveal itself as the best India”, he added.

He said “India is the largest democratic country in the world. Many statesmen, politicians and thinkers have been born in this country. Among them Dr Ambedkar is one of them. Who is not only a politician, but also a scholar, statesman and guide. Who fought for poor, untouchable, backward and Dalit people all his life.”

“Under any circumstances, we should aim to ensure that the country is not weakened on the basis of caste, creed and religion”, he added. Minister also called the current generation to build a new India and urged them to follow Ambedka’s ideas, thoughts and ways.

At the tribute-giving ceremony, the minister was accompanied by the Assembly’s former speaker and MLA Rebati Mohan Das, Paschim (West) Tripura Zilla Parishad’s Sabhadipati Antara Sarkar Deb, MLAs Dr Dilip Kumar Das, Krishnadhan Das, Tripura Real Estate Regulatory Authority Chairman Tapas Kumar Das, Former Principal Jiten Sarkar, Special Secretary Abhishek Chandra, Director Santosh Das, Director of Tourism department Tapan Kumar Das, etc.