Two Killed, 3 Injured As Car Plunges Into Deep Gorge In Sikkim 

NET Web Desk

Two persons were killed and three others critically injured after their vehicle plunged into a deep gorge in West Sikkim.

The five people were on their way to Sangadorji in the taxi, when the accident occurred on Kaluk-Reshi Road at around 9 PM on Monday.

According to PTI report, the deceased were identified as Lokesh Thapa, a resident of Patleybas in West Bengal’s Darjeeling, and Dhiren Gurung of Sangadorji.

Local populace assisted the police to rescue the injured in the accident. They were identified as Gajen Gurung, Kamal Gurung and Rajen Gurung. They were undergoing treatment at the Geyzing district hospital.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, as the survivors are not in a condition to speak. The bodies of the deceased were handed to their families after post-mortem.