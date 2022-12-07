Arunachal CM Inaugurates ‘Seva Apke Dwar 2.0’ Camp At Boleng 

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to ensure that benefits of welfare schemes & government facilities reach people’s doorsteps, the Arunachal Chief Minister – Pema Khandu, on Wednesday inaugurated the ‘Seva Apke Dwar 2.0’ camp at Boleng in Siang District.

According to reports, a trial run to assess the feasibility of this programme has also been conducted. The hamlets include – Rengo Village, Lileng Village, etc.

The ‘Seva Apke Dwar 2.0’ is the second edition of the Sarkar Aapke Dwar (SAD) programme.

Taking to Twitter, the Arunachal CM wrote “Inaugurated #SevaAapkeDwar 2.0 at Boleng. Different from Sarkar Aapke Dwar, under this scheme we provide services to people based on their need and not what we have to offer. A trial run to assess the feasibility of this program has also been done.”

“A data comprising list of villages, villagers, schemes not availed by them, schemes they want to avail, eligibility for various schemes are prepared in advance Based on this, the local administration plans and provide services as per the need of people.” he further added.

The decision to initiate the camp was undertaken during a recent e-Pragati meeting with the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of all the districts. According to the CM – Pema Khandu, the camp has been initiated considering the huge success of SAD programme in the frontier state. This initiative, he claimed, will be distinct from Sarkar Aapke Dwar since it “would be based on actual need of villagers”.

“In Sarkar Aapke Dwar, you have been taking your services to the people, but in Seva Aapke Dwar, you will be taking the exact service to the people actually required by them,” he said.

He commended the district administrations for successfully bridging the gap between the government and the people by bringing Sarkar Aapke Dwar camps to the most remote locations.

It is worth noting that the first edition of this campaign – ‘Sarkar Aapke Dwar’ was passed in the 2018-19 budget. It aimed to deliver all government services to the citizens, including – Aadhaar enrollment, e-ILP, Schedule Tribe certificates, Residence certificates, Income certificate, Driving licences, renewal of arms licences, distribution of items under the Ujala scheme, new account opening and other government schemes.