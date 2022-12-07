Arunachal CM Inspect Construction Work Of 300-Mtr-Long Kammuk Bridge Over Siang River

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Chief Minister – Pema Khandu, today inspected the proposed project of constructing 300-metre-long Kammuk bridge over Siang river.

According to official statement, the motorable bridge will connect Boleng and Raising and its construction work will commence soon. Once completed, the commuting will facilitate the mass transportation of citizens from Boleng and surrounding areas.

Taking to Twitter, the Arunachal CM wrote “Inspected the proposed project of constructing 300m long Kammuk bridge over Siang river connecting Boleng and Raising. It will be a motorable bridge. Its work will commence soon. Once completed, the commuting will become much easier for people of Boleng and surrounding areas.”

Besides, the Arunachal CM had breakfast, along with Minister – Alo Libang, MP – Tapir Gao, MLAs & members of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Arunachal Pradesh along the banks of Simang & Siang rivers near Boleng.

“What a lovely morning! I along with Hon Min Shri Alo Libang ji, Hon MP Shri @TapirGao ji, Hon MLAs & @BJP4Arunachal members had our breakfast confluence of Simang & Siang rivers near Boleng. The sight was beyond beautiful. Thank you Shri Ojing Tasing ji, Hon MLA for hosting us.” wrote the Arunachal CM in a social media post.