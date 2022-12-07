Arunachal CM Launches Nugong Bridge In Siang District; Fulfilling Long-Pending Aspirations Of Citizens 

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Chief Minister – Pema Khandu on Wednesday inaugurated the Nugong Bridge, a motorable steel suspension Bridge over Siang River between BRTF Road and Komsing, thus fulfilling the long-pending aspirations of the masses of the region.

It is worth noting that the foundation stone of the 224-metre-long motorable bridge project was laid by the former CM – late Dorjee Khandu about 14 years ago.

Taking to Twitter, the Arunachal CM wrote “Nugong Bridge is very special to me, as its foundation was laid by my late father, former CM Shri Dorjee Khandu Ji. Felt privileged & honoured to inaugurate the motorable steel suspension Bridge, having 224-metre length, over Siang river between BRTF road & Komsing, today.”

“Hon Min Shri Alo Libang Ji, MP Shri @TapirGao Ji and my colleagues – Shri Lombo Tayeng Ji, Shri Ninong Ering Ji, Shri Phurpa Tsering Ji, Shri Kaling Moyong Ji, Shri Kanggong Taku Ji, Shri Talem Taboh Ji and Shri Ojing Tasing Ji – were present on the momentous occasion,” he further added.

Meanwhile, the masses of ‘Nugong Banggo’ which comprises eight villages in Siang District have expressed gratitude toward the CM for inaugurating the much-awaited bridge over river Siang.

According to a press statement, the apex organization of the region – Nugong Banggo Kebang (NBK) noted that they are highly grateful and shall never forget the contribution and initiative of late Dorjee Khandu, for his love toward the Nugong people who had laid the foundation stone in 2008 to connect the eight villages to the rest of the world.

The NBK President – TK Kopak shared “Today his dream has been fulfilled. The Nugong Banggo people shall not forget the present government for giving its best effort to complete the Nugong Bridge.”