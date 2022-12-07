Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Assam CM Inaugurates & Lays Foundation-Stone For Several Projects In Tamulpur District 

No Comments
Posted in Assam, Featured, Northeast
NET Web Desk

In line with the ambitious ‘Fortnight for development’ campaign to fast-track developmental projects, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of several projects in Tamulpur District.

During the ceremony, the Assam CM held Bhumi Pujan for Tamulpur Medical College & Hospital worth of Rs. 586 Crore. The upcoming medical college will transform the healthcare sector in Tamulpur district and its neighbouring areas.

He also laid the foundation stones for 2 Reinforced Cement Concrete (RCC) bridges over Matanga river on Kumarikata-Kauli-Guwabari Road, 1 over Balti river & another over Matanga river on South Kumarikata-Nagrijuli Road worth of Rs. 250 Crores. The infra-push will help to alter socio-economic landscape along the region.

Sarma also laid the foundation stone for Mini Stadium, and improving the 11.236-km-long Kumarikata-Nayabasti Road and 2 new RCC bridges over Kala & Pagladiya rivers worth of Rs. 247 Crores. He also inaugurated 9 Adarsh Anganwadi Centres in Tamulpur District.

Earlier during the day, the Assam CM also attended the 75th Foundation Day of Assam Cooperative Apex Bank Limited in Guwahati and handed over appointment letters to 100 new recruits, and launched 2 Mobile ATM Vans.

He also suggested the bank to work with a mission to achieve the status of a Nationalized Bank in a few years.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

More Articles
Related News