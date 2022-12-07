Meghalaya, Nagaland Records Significant Decreasing Trend In Southwest Monsoon Rainfall From 1989-2018 

NET Web Desk

The Union Minister of State (MoS) in Science & Technology; Earth Sciences; Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions; Atomic Energy and Space – Dr. Jitendra Singh noted that five states viz., Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Meghalaya and Nagaland have shown significant decreasing trends in southwest monsoon rainfall during the recent 30 years’ period (1989-2018).

In a written reply to a question at Lok Sabha today, Dr. Jitendra Singh mentioned that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has carried out an analysis of observed monsoon rainfall variability and modifications of 29 States & Union Territory (UT) based on the IMD’s observational data of last 30 years (1989- 2018) during the southwest monsoon season from June to September and issued a report on March 30, 2020.

The reports on observed rainfall variability and its trend for each State and Union Territory are available in IMD website (https://mausam.imd.gov.in/).

Dr. Singh highlighted that the annual rainfall over these five states, along with Arunachal Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh also show significant decreasing trends in southwest monsoon rainfall; other states do not show any significant changes in southwest monsoon rainfall during the same period.

The report further added that considering district-wise rainfall, there are many districts across the nation, which show significant changes in southwest monsoon and annual rainfall during the recent 30 years period (1989-2018).

With regard to the frequency of heavy rainfall days, significant increasing trend is observed over Saurashtra & Kutch, Southeastern parts of Rajasthan, Northern parts of Tamil Nadu, Northern parts of Andhra Pradesh and adjoining areas of Southwest Odisha, numerous parts of Chhattisgarh, Southwest Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Manipur & Mizoram, Konkan & Goa and Uttarakhand.

It is worth noting that IMD has an effective forecast and dissemination mechanism through which necessary warnings and advisories are issued throughout the country. The information on change in rainfall pattern is also shared with other stakeholders for its effective utilization and planning.