Mizoram: Annual Training On ‘Civil Registration System For Registrars Of Births & Deaths-2022’ Held At Siaha 

NET Web Desk

The District Research Officer in Office of Economics & Statistics hosted the Annual Training on Civil Registration System for Registrars of Births & Deaths-2022 at DRDA Conference Hall in Siaha on Tuesday.

A brief inaugural ceremony was presided over by the Additional District Registrar of Births & Deaths in Mizoram Planning Economic & Statistical Service (MPE&SS) and DRO in Siaha District – Sanglura Chawngthu, and District Registrar of Births & Deaths and Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Siaha District – Lalsangliana also graced the inaugural function.

Speaking on the occasion, Lalsangliana implored the trainees to be sincere on their training, “as the role and responsibility of RBD is huge and vital for our Siaha district, in regard to socio-economic modeling and brief the demographic profile and other features.”

The training was imparted by two resource persons, viz, A. Vanlalhluta, SIS i/c RBD in DRO Office of Siaha District; and Gospel Chozah, DPA in DRO Office of Siaha District.