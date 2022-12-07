NHPC, Sikkim Education Department Inks MoU To Install Sanitary Pad Vending Machines & Incinerators Along 134 Schools 

NET Web Desk

The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) and Sikkim Education Department has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday for the implementation of ‘Project Bahini’.

The HoP of Teesta-V Power Station – C.R. Das, signed the MoU on behalf of NHPC. On behalf of the Sikkim Education Department, its Director – Hondala Gyaltsen, inked the MoU at Tashiling Secretariat in Gangtok.

The Secretary of Education Department – DC Nepal, along with other officials of the Education Department and NHPC, Teesta-V Power Station, also attended the occasion.

As per the MoU, NHPC Limited will provide financial assistance of Rs. 67 Lakhs to the Sikkim Education Department under the Corporate Social Responsibility & Sustainable Development (CSR & SD) Scheme, for the installation of Sanitary Pad vending machines and incinerators along 134 schools.

The ambitious project is expected to benefit more than 41,000 girl students from classes VIII to XII across the state.