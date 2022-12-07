Sikkim: Government Employees To Hold Rally On December 11; Demand Restoration Of Old Pension Scheme 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

Ahead of the rally on December 11, demanding the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, the All Sikkim Government Employees Association (Group C&D) on Tuesday updated the ongoing status of their work.

The All Sikkim Government Employees Association (Group C&D) is an umbrella body of 17 associations of employees working under the state administration.

According to the ASGEA, the representatives will attend a meeting of the All India State Employees Association Dimapur in Nagaland, where they will push for the demand of the Old Pension scheme and Service Cadre review issue.

The Central Executive Body Chairman of ASGEA – Sangay Zangpo Bhutia shared, “we have received an invitation from the All India State Employee Association for meetings. During the meeting, we will meet President and submit our grievances on pension and service cadre review.” He also deliberated that the debate is underway at the central level.

It is worth noting that the National Movement for Old Pension Scheme in Sikkim is organizing a road rally on December 11, demanding the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme. The executive body of NMOPS Sikkim appealed to all government employees for participating in this rally.

Bhutia noted “the organization is appealing to the government for an old pension scheme, and we want to appeal to the government employees for participating in the rally.”