Tripura: 23-Yr-Old Digital Content Creator – Ankita Debnath Fighting Cancer Stage-III; Seeks Financial Assistance

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 07, 2022: Tripura’s well-known digital content creator Ankita Debnath, 23-year old went viral on social media platforms after she sought financial assistance for her cancer (stage-III) treatment.

According to family sources, “She is a resident of Udaipur in Gomati district and staying with her mother Madhumita Debnath, who is a tailor by profession. Completing her graduation, she got engaged in July last. During Durga Puja this year, a swelling was noticed below her left collarbone. Upon diagnosis, she came to know that she was suffering from breast cancer Stage-III. She has been admitted to a private hospital in Vellore, Tamil Nadu.”

“Her fiancé Joy supported her with Rs 3 lakh and Rs 10 lakh more is required for the treatment which needs to be completed within a period of 8 months comprising of 8 cycles of chemotherapy followed by a mastectomy and then followed by 16 cycles of radiation and 6 cycles of immunotherapy”, informed by a fundraising platform for medical emergencies and social causes.

Speaking exclusively with Northeast Today, fiancé Joy narrated the entire story of her cancer’s third stage. He said “Different politicians of Tripura contacted him and inquired about Ankita’s health condition. Her mother Madhumita met with CM Dr Saha and MoS Bhoumik.”

“At present, she is admitted at CMC Vellore and has to undergo treatment for more than 7 months. CMC’s doctors claimed that the total cost of her treatment is Rs 12 lakh. So far, I spent Rs 3 lakh from my savings and over Rs 2 lakh has been raised from various wellwishers while fundraising platform ‘Milaap.org’ has started collecting which will be directly sent to the hospital. Apart from these, there are many more expenses during her treatment period in Vellore. I don’t know, how we will survive!” he added.

Responding to this appeal, many Samaritans came forward and extended their contributions on the bank account of Ankita Debnath and her fiancé Joy Deb through net banking.

On behalf of the Tripura government, Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha handed over a cheque of Rs 2 lakh to Ankita’s mother Madhumita Debnath at Civil Secretariat here in Agartala city on Tuesday evening.

Chief Minister Dr Saha wrote “Today, the state government handed over a cheque of Rs 2 lakh to her mother Madhumita Debnath for the treatment of Ankita Debnath, who is suffering from cancer and undergoing treatment outside the state. I strongly believe that Ankita will beat cancer and recover very soon. I wish her a speedy recovery.”

Union minister of state Pratima Bhoumik also held a video-call with Ankita on Tuesday evening. As Lok Sabha’s winter session had begun, Bhoumik was not available for comments. However, a source informed that the MoS had talked with the Hospital authority in which Ankita is undergoing treatment and all kinds of support from the Hospital will be extended to her. Moreover, if there is any more help, Bhoumik will extend her immense support for her speedy recovery.

Tripura’s royal scion and TIPRA Motha chairman Pradyot Manikya Kishore Debbarman on Wednesday also extended his financial support and also inquired about her health condition.

Royal scion Pradyot in Facebook wrote “I am extending financial help to this wonderful woman whom I had met at the Delhi airport with her husband! I don’t have their contact details but came to know from people and social media that she is unwell and undergoing treatment. I urge all to help her fight and defeat cancer. I stand with you Ankita Debnath in your fight against cancer you will win.”

Meanwhile, Tripura’s former Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb recently inquired about Ankita’s treatment. Her fiancé Joy Deb informed that he will contact the good office of Deb and meet the lawmaker to seek any kind of support.

Taking this painful incident with her on social media platforms, Ankita sought each and everyone’s support and contribution will be of immense help.

The former Health minister and present Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman will also extend financial support to Ankita for her treatment.

The well-wishers can contribute online through google pay at 9863922489, 7005840917 and 7005845710. While, Ankita Debnath’s bank details is A/C No: 21210110025857, IFSC: UCBA0002275.