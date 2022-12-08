Assam CM Lays Foundation Stone Of 12 Projects Worth Over Rs. 910 Crores In Morigaon District 

NET Web Desk

In line with the ambitious ‘Fortnight for development’ campaign to fast-track developmental projects, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday laid the foundation stones for 12 new projects worth of Rs. 910.13 crores in Morigaon district.

These projects included – 430-bedded Morigaon Medical College & Hospital with 100 MBBS seats with project cost of Rs. 647.37 crores; Mini-stadium at Jagiroad with football field, 1,000-seat pavilion &gallery, floodlights worth of Rs. 13.09 crores; Mini-stadium at Manipur with indoor stadium, football field, 1,000-seat pavilion &gallery worth of Rs. 12.66 crores; Upgradation of Morigaon Polytechnic into Centre of Excellence worth of Rs. 503.64 crores; Upgradation of Banpara ITI into Centre of Excellence worth of Rs. 503.64 crores; and laid foundation stone of 14.70-km road from Basundhara Pahar to Kalong-Kapili junction over embankment worth of Rs. 2496.87 crores.

Meanwhile, the other projects include – Anti-erosion project at Murkata under Mayong Revenue Circle worth of Rs. 9.83 crores; Anti-erosion project in Pabhokati/Garubandha area, with Rs. 35.18 crores; Anti-erosion project & embankment at Moamari worth of Rs. 37.54 crores.

Meanwhile, the Assam CM has also inaugurated the new office building of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Assam‘s Morigaon District Committee as part of the ongoing initiative ‘A Fortnight for Development’ across 11 districts.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM wrote “Inaugurated the new office building of @BJP4Assam‘s Morigaon District Committee as part of our ongoing initiative ‘A Fortnight for Development’ in 11 districts. I’m sure the facility will help boost the spirit of our karyakartas & further strengthen the party at the grassroots.”