Chief Of Naval Staff (CNS) – Adm R Hari Kumar Visits Nagaland; Calls-On CM & Flags-In Indian Navy Motorcycle Expedition

The Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) – Adm R Hari Kumar, visited Nagaland on Wednesday. This visit coincided with the ongoing activities being undertaken by the Indian Navy as part of the outreach programme in the North Eastern regions.

During the visit, the CNS called on the Nagaland Chief Minister – Neiphiu Rio, and attended the Hornbill Festival at the Naga Heritage Village in Kisama (121 km from Kohima), as the Chief Guest, and interacted with the Naval veterans.

The CNS also flagged-in the 3500 km Indian Navy Motorcycle Expedition at the Hornbill Festival. During his visit to Nagaland, the CNS met Maj Gen Vikas Lakhera IG AR North and interacted with personnel in HQ IGAR North.

Indian Navy’s maiden participation at the Hornbill Festival:

As part of the Indian Navy’s Outreach program in the northeast, a large stall has been set up at the Hornbill Festival. The stall aims to provide awareness about the Indian Navy to the local youth, its contribution to national security and the various opportunities for employment as officials and sailors.

In the first five days of the festival, the stall has been visited by over 4,500 visitors.

The State Government, Chief Secretary (CS), Commissioner Industry and Commerce and several state government officials too visited the stall. A part of the stall was converted into an Audio Visual Room where movies highlighting the Indian Navy are being screened.

Virtual Reality headsets are also available which provided the viewer with a life-like experience and a 360 degree view of being on a ship (INS Kolkata) and an aircraft carrier (INS Vikramaditya). These sets were a great hit with the visitors. Meanwhile, the delegation interacted with the Nagaland Startups and government officials of Nagaland Industry and Commerce on December 2.

Visit to schools by Indian Naval officers and interaction with ex-servicemen:

Motivational lectures on ‘Career in the Indian Navy’ were organised for approximately 1300 school children in association with the State Education Department at Dimapur and Kohima. The schools visited include – GHSS Dimapur, GHSS Purana Bazar, Pranab Vidyapith HSS in Dimapur and Ruzhukhrie GHSS and Thenocha Memorial GHSS in Kohima. Meetings with the Ex Servicemen were also held on November 15-16 in Kohima.

Indian Navy medical camp:

Indian Navy organized a multi-specialty medical and wellness camp at the remotely-located district of Niuland in Nagaland, 35 km from Dimapur on November 29-30. The camp was inaugurated by the Additional Director of General Medical Services (Navy) – Surg R Adm Ravinderajeet Singh, and District Commissioner of Niuland – Sara S Jamir.

The multi-specialty camp offered consultation to over 700 residents by Medical Specialist, Gynaecologist, Paediatrician, ENT Specialist, Ophthalmologist, Radiologist, Community Medicine and Dental Specialist. The medicines prescribed by the Specialists were distributed free of cost to the patients.

Indian Navy Motorcycle Expedition:

Indian Navy Motorcycle Expedition was virtually flagged off from Guwahati on November 25 by the Chief of the Naval Staff, to coincide with Lachit Divas, the 400th birth anniversary of the famous Commander-in-Chief (Borphukan) of Ahom Kingdom.

The team comprises of 31 naval personnel including 2 women officers, spread over two phases covering a total distance of 3500 km in 21 days. During Phase-I, the riders covered a distance of 2000 km, visiting and interacting with students at schools in Guwahati, Sohra, Aizawl, Kolasib, Loktak & Imphal.

In the meantime, the interaction with students provided the boost & motivation to young students to join Indian Navy & Armed Forces. The Riders also interacted with the Ex-Servicemen and local populace at all these places. The Indian Navy expedition is supported by Royal Enfield who have provided 15 Meteor 350 Royal Enfield Motorcycles, along with service support. Eight ex-servicemen have also joined the Indian Navy Motorcycle Expedition Team. The Motorcycle Expedition was flagged in by Adm R Hari Kumar, CNS at Hornbill festival on December 7.