Manipur: Success Story Of Ukhrul-Based Apple Cultivator – Augustina Awungshi Shimray

NET Web Desk

The agro-climatic conditions in Ukhrul district of Manipur are favorable for the cultivation of apple.

In 2019, the low chilling varieties of apple was introduced in Ukhrul by North Eastern Region Community Resource Management Society (NERCRMS), North Eastern Council (NEC) in association with the Institute of Himalayan Bio-resource Technology (CSIR-IHBT) in Himachal Pradesh.

The initiative received an overwhelming response from the farming community and various government and non-government agencies.

Under the effort, a resident of Poi Village in Ukhrul – Augustina Awungshi Shimray, was chosen as the beneficiary for the apple cultivation. She was one of the farmers who received the training at the Institute of Himalayan Bio-resource Technology (CSIR-IHBT) in Himachal Pradesh.

Following the capacity-building support, Shimray successfully cultivated apples in her orchard. During her first yield, she grew nearly 160 kg of Apples which she sold at a lucrative price of Rs. 200 per kg.

Inspired by her accomplishment, few more farmers took up apple plantation. Besides, the Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh felicitated the cultivator for her exemplary efforts.

Later, she also received financial assistance from the state government to cultivate apples and for its post-harvest management.

Shimray has expressed her sincere gratitude to NERCRMS & NEC for transforming her life and enabling her to become economically self-sustainable.