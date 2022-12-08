Mizoram: Symposium On Wildlife Crimes Organized In Aizawl 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Mizoram State Legal Services Authority, Mizoram Police, Environmental Forest & Climate Change Department and Customs Division of Aizawl jointly organized a ‘Symposium on Wildlife Crimes’ at Assembly Annex Conference Hall on Thursday.

The Judge of Gauhati High Court and Executive Chairman of Mizoram State Legal Services Authority – Justice Michael Zothankhuma, graced the occasion as its Chief Guest.

Justice Zothankhuma cited that it is unfortunate that a majority of the protected wildlife species are illegally sold and traded.

He also stressed on the need to have a thorough training for officials on various laws including Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972; Customs Act, 1962; and Forest Act 1927.

The Director General of Police (DGP) of Mizoram – Devesh Chandra Srivastav, IPS, addressed the symposium and stressed that Mizoram is becoming the route of illegal wildlife trading. Therefore, establishing a Wildlife Custom Forensic Unit would prove beneficial in checking and preventing the unlawful trading of exotic wildlife species.