Psychological Disorders Reported Among Pupils In Mizoram, Due To Excessive Substance Abuse: Report 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Social Welfare Minister of Mizoram – Dr. K. Beichhua released the “Study on Drugs and Children in Mizoram 2022” at SAD Conference Hall, MINECO, New Capital complex on Thursday.

This survey stresses on the usage of drugs, alcohol and tobacco among 122 school children and school dropouts below the age of 18 years in Mizoram.

The findings highlighted that psychological and mental disorders ranging from anxiety, depression, inattentiveness, insomnia, among others were prevalent among school children because of the excess usage of drugs and other substance abuse disorder.

In the meantime, the International Expert on Drugs and HIV – Debashis Mukherjee delivered a presentation on how the survey was taken up, findings and recommendations.

The event was attended by several NGOs and concerned state departmental officials, and noted the significance to cooperate in the fight against drug abuse in the state.