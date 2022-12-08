Rubber Board Seeks Rs 500 Crores Fund To Uplift Rubber Processing In Tripura 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

The Rubber Board of India has sought funds of Rs 500 crore from the Tripura government for upliftment of rubber processing across the state through a comprehensive plan, said Board’s chairman Dr Sawar Dhanania on Wednesday.

Speaking to media persons here at Agartala Press Club, Dr Dhanania said that the Rubber Board has no such big fund for carrying out various works for the development of rubber industry as the statutory body has fund for conducting research on activities.

“Rubber board is seeking a fund of Rs 500 crore from the government of Tripura so that the rubber processing and production of various materials across the state get a facelift through a comprehensive plan”, he added.

The Rubber Board’s chairman also said that they will extend all support for preparing a detailed project report (DPR) and necessities. As the government has various funding agencies, funds may be available.

Dr Dhanania arrived in Tripura on December 04 last and will return back today. He had held meetings elaborately with the stakeholders. He also met with the Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha. The CM also assured that the state government will do whatever is required for all the rubber cultivators in the state.

At least two lakh hectares of land would be brought under natural rubber (NR) cultivation in seven northeastern states with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore to meet the country’s growing demand for NR under the “NE-MITRA” project, he added.

The chairman also said that the northeastern states including Assam and Tripura, currently cultivate rubber in around two lakh hectares of land and annually produce 1.12 lakh tonne natural rubber.

“After 30 years of producing latex, furniture with longevity can be manufactured from the old rubber trees. Many more factories to make furniture from rubber trees are coming up in the coming days across the country,” he said.

Dr Dhanania also said that rubber trees consume maximum carbon dioxide from the air and release maximum oxygen to nature.