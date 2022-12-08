Sikkim Assigned To Host Two G-20 Events: CM

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The tiny Himalayan state of Sikkim will be one of the meeting venues for the G-20 leaders’ summit, scheduled to be hosted by India in 2023. It has been assigned to host two events of the G-20, as informed by the Sikkim Chief Minister – Prem Singh Tamang (Golay).

Addressing the gathering during the 318th birth anniversary of Limbo Spiritual Leader – Te-Ongsi Sirijunga at Martam village in West Sikkim, the Sikkim CM on Thursday informed that “Sikkim will host a meeting for the G20 leaders summit, indeed a proud moment for us. It will showcase the rich culture & traditions of our state, and providing this opportunity. I would like to extend gratitude toward the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

The Sikkim CM was informed the same during his recent visit to New Delhi where he called on the PM, and Union Minister of Home Affairs & Cooperation – Amit Shah.

It is worth noting that India will host the Presidency of the Group of 20 (G-20), the alliance of 19 major economies and the European Union on December 1, 2022. It will host the G-20 leaders’ summit in New Delhi on September 9-10 in 2023.

India will be hosting over 200 meetings across 50 cities and New Delhi has already assumed the Presidency of the G20 Meeting for one year from December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023.

G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).